Interpol Says 17 Doping Trafficking Groups Busted in Global Operation

(@FahadShabbir)

Seventeen criminal groups were busted and 3.8 million illegal medical substances seized in what the EU police agency Interpol said was the first global operation of this kind

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Seventeen criminal groups were busted and 3.8 million illegal medical substances seized in what the EU police agency Interpol said was the first global operation of this kind.

"Shutting down underground labs was one of the main objectives of the operation: nine were detected and closed in European countries and almost 24 tons of raw steroid powder were seized," it said.

The seizures included doping substances, dietary supplements, medicines and sport and food supplements produced clandestinely and sold to gyms and sports fanatics.

The operation, spanning spanned 33 countries in Europe and Americas, was led by Italian and Greek police and aided by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Interpol said 234 suspects had been arrested.

The worldwide trade in anabolic steroids has spiked over the past two decades. They are sold through unregulated online pharmacies or distributed by non-professional athletes who buy small parcels of steroids mainly from Asia and Eastern Europe and sell them on to gyms.