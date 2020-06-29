(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Interpol would not consider a request from Iran on a search warrant for US President Donald Trump over the death of Iranian top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Sputnik was told at the headquarters of the organization in Lyon on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Iranian government issued an arrest warrant for Trump over the killing of Soleimani and was reportedly requesting Interpol's help in search of individuals involved in this killing.

The organization said that its rules forbade it to interfere or do anything of political, military, religious or racial nature. As a result, if and when Interpol receives such a request from Iran, it will not consider it.