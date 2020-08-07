Interpol Sends Team of Experts to Beirut After Devastating Port Blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Interpol is sending experts to the port blast-stricken Beirut, the organization said in a statement.

"At the request of Lebanese authorities, INTERPOL is deploying a specialized IRT to Beirut following the explosion that resulted in the death of more than 150 people and destroyed a large swathe of the city," the statement says.

The international team will include Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) experts, who will provide assistance on the spot, it said.

"INTERPOL's experience in providing this type of help can significantly help national authorities and we will continue to provide whatever assistance is required and requested by Lebanon," the organization's secretary general, Juergen Stock, said.