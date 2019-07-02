UrduPoint.com
Interpol World 2019 Held In Singapore For Joint Solutions To Future Security Challenges

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:19 PM

The Interpol World 2019, a global security and innovation exhibition and conference, kicked off on Tuesday in Singapore, according to a press release from the Interpol

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Interpol World 2019, a global security and innovation exhibition and conference, kicked off on Tuesday in Singapore, according to a press release from the Interpol.

Engaging the public and private sectors to exchange ideas and expertise, the three-day event will address how advances in technology can create unforeseen security challenges and how police can use new technologies to address them.

The Interpol World 2019 conference aims to produce a global innovation agenda outlining ways in which police and private industry can combine their respective talents to develop future security initiatives, according to the press release.

"As the race between cybercriminals and security providers continues, we must consider how prepared we are for a future which will see more connected objects; more critical infrastructure becoming networked; unmanned technology entering the mainstream; and more systems being managed by ever-evolving artificial intelligence," said the Interpol President Kim Jong Yang.

Topics of the conference include drones, big data, Artificial Intelligence, counterfeiting, border security, 5G networks, virtual and augmented reality, Smart Cities, environmental crime, the Darknet, biotechnology, predictive technologies, Blockchain, and privacy.

Besides, the Interpol World 2019 includes an exhibition showcasing the latest innovative security technologies from some 160 companies and organizations from around the world.

