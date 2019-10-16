The General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has declined to allow Taiwan to join the organization as an observer state during its ongoing session in Chile, a source from one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday

The General Assembly is the supreme governing body of Interpol, comprised of delegates from the member states, that meets once a year to make all major decisions on various issues. On Tuesday, it gathered in the Chilean capital of Santiago for its annual meeting that will end on Friday.

"Yesterday evening, a certain international scandal took place during the session of the Interpol's General Assembly.

Several states raised the issue of admitting Taiwan into the Interpol as an observer. That initiative provoked an expected protest from the Chinese delegation," the source said.

The Chinese protest was supported by a number of countries, including Russia.

"So, the issue of Taiwan's joining was closed once more. However, the situation revealed that certain states try to politicize the Interpol and transform it from a professional organization into a political tool," the source concluded.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an independent country.