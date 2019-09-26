UrduPoint.com
Interpreter Of Russia's UNGA Delegation Got US Visa Only After Japan Interference - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thanked on Wednesday his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, for his country's assistance in obtaining a US visa for an interpreter of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said that several members of the Russian delegation for the UNGA were refused US visas. She has also refuted Washington's claims that the Russian nationals have failed to timely submit necessary documents. The situation prompted a harsh reaction from Moscow.

"First of all, I would like to sincerely thank you for making this meeting possible.

My colleague, who is helping us with interpretation, would not have gained a [US] visa without the Japanese embassy's assistance," the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov stressed that the Russian interpreter had no US visa three days ago.

"Your colleagues in the Japanese Embassy in Moscow asked us whether it would be possible to organize our meeting with a proper interpretation. Our Japanese friends immediately solved the problem with US colleagues: the visa was immediately issued and now we have an opportunity to have a full-fledged conversation," he added.

