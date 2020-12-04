UrduPoint.com
Interrogation Of Journalists Of Russia's NTV In Turkey Continues - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:49 PM

Interrogation of Journalists of Russia's NTV in Turkey Continues - Source

Employees of Russian broadcaster NTV, who were detained in Turkey by the intelligence service, are being interrogated, they feel good, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Employees of Russian broadcaster NTV, who were detained in Turkey by the intelligence service, are being interrogated, they feel good, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, NTV press service said that its reporter Alexey Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin of its Tsentral'noe Televidenie show had been detained in Turkey and contact with them was lost. The Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia's consulate general in Turkey are making effort to clear things up and find the Russian citizens, NTV added.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the detained journalists did not have accreditation and were filming without permission in the area where the manufacturer of combat drones Baykar Savunma is located.

"The journalists were spotted by a video surveillance system during unauthorized filming in strategic points of Istanbul. For this reason, they were detained by the intelligence service. Interrogation of journalists continues, they are OK," the source said.

More Stories From World

