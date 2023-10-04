Open Menu

Intersec Saudi Arabia Holds Conferences On Future Security & Fire Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:27 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Intersec Saudi Arabia held dialogue sessions at Fire Safety Conference and Future Security Conference with the participation of an elite group of speakers and experts in the fields of fire, security and safety from inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The sessions of the Future Security Conference discussed the areas of international security cooperation, reducing cyber risks, the role of women in the security field, business sustainability, effective risk management, building safe future cities, and security innovations through artificial intelligence.

The sessions of the Fire Safety Conference discussed the latest developments in systems, regulations and techniques, technology and artificial intelligence for managing emergency situations, planning, monitoring and crowd management to confront disasters, and the awareness and educational role.

