Interstate Aviation Committee Got No Request From Iran To Assist Boeing Crash Probe

Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:05 PM

Iran has not asked the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) to provide any help with the investigation into Ukraine's Boeing crash, but the committee is ready to contribute to the probe upon relevant request, the IAC told Sputnik on Friday

Ukraine International Airlines' Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. All the 176 people on board were killed.

"The Iranian side has not briefed the IAC on the catastrophe, it has not made any request regarding participation in the probe or any assistance," the IAC said.

"Taking into consideration the IAC's international recognition as an independent investigative body, the IAC's huge experience in investigation of over 800 flight accidents, and the fact that it has the necessary equipment and specialists who have taken part in probes into [accidents] involving Boeing 737 � the IAC is ready to provide any assistance in the technical investigation if it receives a request from the Iranian side," the IAC said.

The crash of the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane took place amid US-Iranian tensions, shortly after Iran conducted strikes on military bases housing US troops in Iraq. However, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization refuted claims that the Ukrainian aircraft had been hit by a missile.

