Interstate Aviation Committee Says Yet to Receive Investigation Request From Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Iran has still not requested assistance from the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) in investigating the downing of a Ukrainian plane outside Tehran, the IAC's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Friday, the IAC told Sputnik that it was ready to provide Iran with any assistance in a technical investigation if it received such a request.

"There have been no changes over the elapsed time. There have been no requests for assistance," the committee's press office said.

On January 8, the Kiev-bound passenger aircraft crashed soon after departing from Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport, leaving no survivors. On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US attack.