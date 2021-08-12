UrduPoint.com

Interstate Aviation Committee Set Up Commission To Investigate Russia's Mi-8 Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:56 PM

The Interstate Aviation Committee announced on Thursday that it established a commission to investigate the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in the Russian Far East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Interstate Aviation Committee announced on Thursday that it established a commission to investigate the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in the Russian Far East.

Earlier in the day, the helicopter fell into the Kuril Lake with three crew members and 13 passengers on board.

Eight people were rescued.

"The Interstate Aviation Committee established a commission to investigate this aviation incident. The commission has taken on its job," the committee said in a statement.

