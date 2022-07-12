UrduPoint.com

Intertech Pleads Guilty To Failing To File Information On Russia Shipments - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Intertech Pleads Guilty to Failing to File Information on Russia Shipments - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Intertech Trade Corporation has pleaded guilty in US court to more than a dozen felonies connected to its failure to file export information on shipments to Russia and Ukraine, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

"Intertech Trading Corporation, an Atkinson, New Hampshire-based laboratory equipment distributor, pleaded guilty in Federal court to 14 felony counts of failure to file export information on shipments to Russia and Ukraine," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Intertech admitted to providing false information on commercial invoices of the items it was shipping to Russia, Ukraine and other places between 2015 and 2019, the release said.

The corporation also drastically undervalued the shipments which allowed it to evade the requirement to file export information to provide the US federal government, the release added.

Intertech is scheduled to be sentenced on October 17, 2022, and could be fined up to $140,000 and placed on two-year corporate probation, according to the release.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia October 2015 2019 Government Court

