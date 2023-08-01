Open Menu

Intervention Against Niger May Pull Burkina Faso, Mali Out Of ECOWAS - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Intervention Against Niger May Pull Burkina Faso, Mali Out of ECOWAS - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Any military intervention against Niger may pull Burkina Faso and Mali out of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the interim governments of Burkina Faso and Mali said in a joint statement.

"The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali... warn that any military intervention against Niger could result in the withdrawal of Burkina Faso and Mali from ECOWAS and the adoption of legitimate defense measures in support of the Armed Forces and people of Niger," according to the statement.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice.

"

On July 30, Omar Alieu Touray, the head of the ECOWAS Commission, said the bloc was giving Niger one week to return the detained president to power or it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the country. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. France and Germany also suspended financial aid to Niger.

Related Topics

France Germany Mali Burkina Faso Niger May July TV All From

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

5 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

5 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

5 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

5 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

5 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

5 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

5 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

5 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

5 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

5 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

5 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

5 hours ago

More Stories From World