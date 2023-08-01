Intervention Against Niger May Pull Burkina Faso, Mali Out of ECOWAS - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Any military intervention against Niger may pull Burkina Faso and Mali out of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the interim governments of Burkina Faso and Mali said in a joint statement.

"The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali... warn that any military intervention against Niger could result in the withdrawal of Burkina Faso and Mali from ECOWAS and the adoption of legitimate defense measures in support of the Armed Forces and people of Niger," according to the statement.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice.

On July 30, Omar Alieu Touray, the head of the ECOWAS Commission, said the bloc was giving Niger one week to return the detained president to power or it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the country. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. France and Germany also suspended financial aid to Niger.