Intervention Against Niger Will Mean Declaration Of War On Burkina Faso, Mali - Statement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 02:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Any military intervention against Niger would mean a declaration of war on Burkina Faso and Mali, the Burkina Faso and Mali transitional governments said in a joint statement.
"The interim governments of Burkina Faso and Mali... warn that any military intervention against Niger will amount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali," according to the statement.