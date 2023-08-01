Open Menu

Intervention Against Niger Will Mean Declaration Of War On Burkina Faso, Mali - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Intervention Against Niger Will Mean Declaration of War on Burkina Faso, Mali - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Any military intervention against Niger would mean a declaration of war on Burkina Faso and Mali, the Burkina Faso and Mali transitional governments said in a joint statement.

"The interim governments of Burkina Faso and Mali... warn that any military intervention against Niger will amount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali," according to the statement.

Related Topics

Mali Burkina Faso Niger

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

3 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

3 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

3 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

3 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

3 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

3 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

3 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

3 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

3 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

3 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

3 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

3 hours ago

More Stories From World