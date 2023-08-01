Intervention Against Niger Will Mean Declaration of War on Burkina Faso, Mali - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Any military intervention against Niger would mean a declaration of war on Burkina Faso and Mali, the Burkina Faso and Mali transitional governments said in a joint statement.

"The interim governments of Burkina Faso and Mali... warn that any military intervention against Niger will amount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali," according to the statement.