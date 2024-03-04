Interview: Panasonic To Continue To Delve Into Chinese Market, Says Panasonic VP
March 04, 2024
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Executive Vice President of Panasonic Corporation Tetsuro Homma said the business environment in China is desirable and Japanese companies regard China as an important market and actively promote their business in China.
Homma, who also serves as the president of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (CJCCI), told Xinhua in a recent interview that the Japanese tech company will continue to delve into the Chinese market.
Since Panasonic Group established China and Northeast Asia Company headquartered in Beijing in 2019, its products and services have become closer to the Chinese market, and its business in China has achieved relatively high growth for several consecutive fiscal years, Homma said.
Noting that in the past few years, the world has experienced multiple challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the deterioration of the trade environment, Homma said Panasonic has continued to strengthen its investment in the Chinese market and built 17 new production bases, including three new bases in 2023, adding that Panasonic has made several investment plans for China this year.
