MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) More awareness of the growing importance of the Arctic as a mineral and raw materials base for the world economy and the strengthening of cooperation between Russia and China in the exploration of this region is one of the main outcomes of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that ended on Saturday, Nikolai Korchunov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international Arctic cooperation, told Sputnik.

Korchunov said that "in many ways, all the agreements reached were predetermined by the detailed discussions that took place two months earlier at "The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue international forum." The high-ranking diplomat recalled that a number of agreements which were concluded at SPIEF were "not so much regional, as transcontinental."

He mentioned an agreement between Russian mobile operator Megafon and the Finnish telecommunications contractor Cinia on creating an international consortium to construct a high-speed underwater optical line in the Arctic Ocean.

Korchunov noted that "the project of constructing the cable was discussed earlier by a group on the telecommunication development of the Arctic Council." According to him, "the implementation of this business project, potentially linking three continents and about 85 percent of the world's population, could greatly contribute to the economic and social development of the Russian Arctic zone.

"The new cable is an example of a high-tech solution for developing the global economy, combined with the use of the highest environmental standards in construction," he underlined.

The ambassador believes that, after SPIEF, the contribution of the Arctic to the global energy security will be only increasing.

"The plans, which were presented by [Russian oil company] Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, to create an oil cluster from existing and new fields will allow to rapidly increase oil production in the coming years," the diplomat said.

According to him, the company also intends to implement an integrated project on Russia's Taymyr peninsula. It will include the existing and a number of new major projects.

THE ARCTIC AS RAW MATERIAL BASE OF ECONOMY

Korchunov also named the growing importance of the Arctic as the mineral and raw materials base of the world economy as one of the results of the forum. According to him, this has been confirmed by an agreement, concluded between Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom's division, the First Ore-Mining Company, and the Finnish company Outotec that sells complex mining technology.

"The parties intend to implement a project to develop the Arctic polymetallic deposit on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, to find promising solutions for the design, equipment supply, installation, control and commissioning of a concentration plant at the Pavlovskoye deposit," he added.

The ambassador also noted the strengthening of the Russian-Chinese cooperation in exploring the Arctic. According to Korchunov, in a joint statement, the two countries agreed to promote cooperation in the Arctic in such areas as infrastructure, resource development, tourism and environmental protection.

"The signing of this document also confirms that Russia is open to partnership in the Arctic, not only with countries of the region, but also with extraregional players," the diplomat added.

Korchunov said he believed "Russia needs competencies for exploring the Arctic" since scientific knowledge and skills form the basis of Russia's Arctic policy."

"The cooperation agreement signed at the forum between the Northern (Arctic) Federal University [NArFU], the Russian Venture Company and the Gazprom Neft's science and technology center provides for the development of a roadmap, within will allow implementing educational, innovation and entrepreneurial programs in the university," the diplomat said.

He believes the project is already proving its importance by bringing together leading universities, research centers and industries related to the Arctic.

Speaking about the Northern Sea Route, a shipping route, running along the Russian Arctic to the Bering Strait, in the context of SPIEF discussions, Korchunov said the signing of a quadrilateral agreement between Russia's gas producer Novatek, the maritime shipping company Sovcomflot, the China Ocean Shipping Company Limited (COSCO) and the Silk Road Fund was an important contribution to ensuring an uninterrupted transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Arctic.

"The main activity of a joint venture will be the creation of a fleet of ice-class icebreaking tankers for a safe year-round transportation of LNG within the framework of current and future projects of Novatek," Korchunov pointed out.

The diplomat said it was expected that all projects mentioned above will "stimulate the development of the [Russian] economy, the exploration of the Russian Arctic zone and the Northern Sea Route."