INTERVIEW - WHO Calls to Reduce Air Pollution Amid Emerging Evidence of Impact on COVID Death Rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) There is a pressing need to double down on efforts to reduce air pollution, which is already responsible for 7 million premature deaths every year, now that there is more and more evidence of air pollution increasing risks of dying from the COVID-19 lung disease too, Dr. Maria Neira, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) department of environment, climate and health, told Sputnik in an interview.

Last week, the UK's Office of National Statistics released a study, which found that long-term exposure to air pollution could increase risks of dying from COVID-19 by up to 7 percent. The paper was preceded by similar studies in Europe, China and the United States, which have also shown the correlation between COVID-19 mortality rates and air quality. There are now more than 20 million cases of COVID-19 globally, and over 700,000 people died from the disease.

According to Dr. Neira, there has been a growing number of studies looking into this relationship over the past weeks, with some of them still not peer-reviewed. She noted, however, that it is already clear that air pollution, which leads to 7 million premature deaths every year according to the agency's data, injures lungs and impairs host defense mechanisms, which leads to acceleration of chronic lung diseases and can play a role in the severity of the COVID-19 disease.

"Clearly, if your lungs, which is the main entry door for SARS-CoV-2, are already affected and already vulnerable, you will have more chances to develop a more severe disease because you will have less defense as well. And at the same time, we can see as well that long-term exposure to air pollution is a risk factor for any respiratory infectious disease," Neira said.

According to Neira, more research of air pollution's impact on COVID-19 mortality rates is needed, and WHO has been putting together all papers on the matter, doing systematic reviews for peer-reviewed ones and ensuring proper methodological approach in these studies sot that they clearly establish the existence of such a correlation.

The WHO senior official stressed the need to tackle the causes of air pollution.

"This will be a very cost-effective and very wise and a kind of common sense investment because not only will you reduce the exposure to air pollution and by doing so will contribute to reducing the 7 million premature deaths of occurring every year, but you will certainly reduce an important risk factor for people vulnerable to any infectious respiratory agent and, in this case, a virus like SARS-CoV-2 too," she said.

Though lockdowns have had devastating impacts on people's lives and livelihoods across the globe, they have had an unexpected "positive secondary effect" ” air quality even in very polluted cities in different parts of the world has improved significantly over a very short period of time, Neira stressed.

"So we have seen that if measures are taken ” obviously, not as dramatic as the lockdown ” we can reduce air pollution almost immediately and that will result in so many health benefits for many people," the WHO official said.

"So I think there are many ways to link COVID-19 and air pollution, but probably the most strategic one will be everybody accepting that we need to reduce this huge risk factor, which is air pollution and that the benefits will go far beyond that the SARS-CoV-2 infection and then generate a more sustainable environment for people, more healthy conditions for them as well," she stressed.

Thus, shifting to greener economy and renewables becomes a public health measure as well, which was reflected in the UN health agency's manifesto for a healthy recovery from COVID-19 published in late May, Neira noted.

"A very strong public health recommendation will be to quickly move to more sustainable and renewable resources of energy and stop the use of fossil fuels because those are contributing to pollution and therefore to do this big group of diseases, among them the infectious diseases, and that make your lungs much more susceptible to COVID-19," she said.

Moreover, there are things that an individual can do to reduce air emission, first and foremost, being informed about its risk to health, Neira stressed.

"As I've said, 7 million premature deaths every year are caused by air pollution and it is causing ischemic heart disease, obviously, pneumonia, asthma, lung cancer and now even mental health problems and neurological development impairments, so it's a very serious issue, very, very serious one," the WHO expert stressed.

She also urged the general public to take efforts to use energy in more "cost-efficient and strategic way" by reducing use conditioning and heating in a building, opting for less pollutant means of transportation such as public transport, bicycle or walking.

"And of course, put a lot of pressure on your politicians because this is probably the way that mayors will take a more action on tackling the causes of air pollution," Neira noted.