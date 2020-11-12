UrduPoint.com
Int'l Actors Use Refugee Issue To Press Syrian Gov't In Political Decisions - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:53 PM

A number of international actors have used the refugee issue as a tool to exert pressure on the Syrian government with regard to making political decisions, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Salwa Abdullah told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Damascus international conference on the repatriation of Syrian refugees

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A number of international actors have used the refugee issue as a tool to exert pressure on the Syrian government with regard to making political decisions, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Salwa Abdullah told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Damascus international conference on the repatriation of Syrian refugees.

The conference opened in the Syrian capital on Wednesday and is set to bring together delegations from 27 countries and 12 international organizations. The United Nations acts as an observer. Meanwhile, the United States and the European Union have abstained from the event.

"How was it that Europe opened its doors to refugees, and how was it that our displaced people, who left northern Syria, discovered tents erected along the Turkish border unless this is a plot and a scenario that has been developed? For this reason, a number of international actors are trying to use the refugee issue as leverage against the Syrian government in future political settlements," Abdullah said.

There are no precise figures on the number of refugees, the minister added, noting that all of the published data on the displaced citizens who fled Syria due to terrorism, intimidation and hard economic conditions, "is exaggerated."

"What is important now is that the international community, which comes up with tens of statements on human rights and such, should bear its responsibility for causing this problem and help in preparing humanitarian facilities and infrastructure, including electricity and water [systems], as well as schools and healthcare.

These are the simplest things that will allow us to receive the displaced Syrians, who are fed up with pain, suffering and homelessness," Abdullah added.

The current situation is unprecedented for the Syrian people, as well as for the country's government and the state as whole, the minister said, stressing that all of the efforts must be united to fix it.

"We lost a portion of Syrian citizens during the asylum process, and the numbers discussed in the figures for Lebanon may not be accurate. It is not important to know the numbers, but it is more important for us to be able to bring back those wishing to return to Syria, and we are very confident that most of them are willing to return. However, it is important to prepare the conditions for their return with the assistance of the brethren in Lebanon, who are interested in the return of refugees to their homeland," Abdullah said.

Due to the civil war in Syria, millions of the country's nationals fled to other places � mostly Europe � to save their lives. Such circumstances created various humanitarian issues in different countries, including the questions of their subsequent repatriation to the war-torn country as the situation there becomes more stable.

