Kiev's policy on the water blockade of Crimea violates human rights, and international agencies are obligated to intervene, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has recently pledged that Kiev will prevent implementation of the plans to build industrial plants for desalinating water in Crimea.

"Kiev's policy on the water blockade of Crimea violates human rights, which include the rights for safe drinking water and sanitary services," the source said.

"International human rights advocates must intervene. Their inaction would be tantamount to appeasing the Ukrainian policy," the source stressed.