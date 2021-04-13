MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Prominent international organizations have called on national governments to suspend trading live wild animals in traditional food markets as part of measures to reduce the public health risks associated with such sales, including the outbreak of new diseases, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to interim guidance.

The guidance follows WHO's release of the full version of a report by an international expert group on its mission to Wuhan ” the world's first COVID-19 hotspot ” to establish the origins of the coronavirus. According to the authors, the virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through an intermediary animal.

"WHO [the World Health Organization], OIE [the World Organization for Animal Health] and UNEP [the United Nations Environment Programme] call on all national competent authorities to suspend the trade in live caught wild animals of mammalian species for food or breeding and close sections of food markets selling live caught wild animals of mammalian species as an emergency measure unless demonstrable effective regulations and adequate risk assessment are in place," the joint interim guidance issued on Monday by the WHO read.

According to the organizations, the sale of live wild animals is strongly linked to the emergence of novel zoonotic pathogens, as wild animals are reported to be the source of more than 70 percent of all emerging infectious diseases in humans.

"Traditional markets, where live animals are held, slaughtered and dressed, pose a particular risk for pathogen transmission to workers and customers alike. To mitigate this risk, an immediate emergency measure for regulatory authorities would be to introduce regulations to close these markets or those parts of the markets where live caught wild animals of mammalian species are kept or sold to reduce the potential for transmission of zoonotic pathogens," the guidance added.

At the same time, the report notes that the emergency measures should be temporary and remain in force until competent authorities conduct a risk assessment of each market.