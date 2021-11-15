WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Humanitarian organizations are focusing on the Tigray region in Ethiopia failing to provide assistance to other areas, while the government continues to deliver aid there and stands ready to ensure humanitarian access, Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"International humanitarian organizations are disproportionately focusing on the Tigray region in Ethiopia and ignoring other neighboring regions suffering from fallout of the Tigray conflict", Arega said. "There is a critical need for food, medicine and shelter aid for the people in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions. Unfortunately, the aid organizations have paid little attention to meeting the needs of the people equally in all the three regions."

The Ethiopian government, the diplomat noted, is actively working with its partners to provide much-needed humanitarian aid to the people in need amid the conflict spillover to neighboring regions.

"The claim that humanitarian access is being restricted by the government is an unfounded allegation," Arega said.

When asked whether the government is working with the UN and other relief organizations in light of claims of restricted access, Arega said: "The Ethiopian government is willing, able and ready to work with all aid organizations. Indeed, such organizations have free access to do their work with the full support of the government."

Asked about the condition of internally displaced persons, Arega said, "Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by the conflict caused by the TPLF. They have lost the lives of family members and they urgently need food, shelter, medicine. They are in dire, serious condition." He also called on international aid organizations to speed up their efforts in delivering assistance to all areas affected by the conflict.

In early November, Ethiopia declared a six-month national state of emergency to respond to any threats posed by the TPLF or its allied terrorist groups. Northern Ethiopia has been gripped by conflict since November 2020, when the TPLF attacked an Ethiopian Federal base in the Tigray region.