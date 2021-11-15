UrduPoint.com

Int'l Aid Groups Focus On Tigray, Neglect Other Struggling Regions - Ethiopian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

Int'l Aid Groups Focus on Tigray, Neglect Other Struggling Regions - Ethiopian Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Humanitarian organizations are focusing on the Tigray region in Ethiopia failing to provide assistance to other areas, while the government continues to deliver aid there and stands ready to ensure humanitarian access, Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"International humanitarian organizations are disproportionately focusing on the Tigray region in Ethiopia and ignoring other neighboring regions suffering from fallout of the Tigray conflict", Arega said. "There is a critical need for food, medicine and shelter aid for the people in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions. Unfortunately, the aid organizations have paid little attention to meeting the needs of the people equally in all the three regions."

The Ethiopian government, the diplomat noted, is actively working with its partners to provide much-needed humanitarian aid to the people in need amid the conflict spillover to neighboring regions.

"The claim that humanitarian access is being restricted by the government is an unfounded allegation," Arega said.

When asked whether the government is working with the UN and other relief organizations in light of claims of restricted access, Arega said: "The Ethiopian government is willing, able and ready to work with all aid organizations. Indeed, such organizations have free access to do their work with the full support of the government."

Asked about the condition of internally displaced persons, Arega said, "Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by the conflict caused by the TPLF. They have lost the lives of family members and they urgently need food, shelter, medicine. They are in dire, serious condition." He also called on international aid organizations to speed up their efforts in delivering assistance to all areas affected by the conflict.

In early November, Ethiopia declared a six-month national state of emergency to respond to any threats posed by the TPLF or its allied terrorist groups. Northern Ethiopia has been gripped by conflict since November 2020, when the TPLF attacked an Ethiopian Federal base in the Tigray region.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Ethiopia United States November 2020 Family All From Government

Recent Stories

China reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago
 UAE Press: COP26, a draw in the fight for climate ..

UAE Press: COP26, a draw in the fight for climate change

32 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 253.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 253.3 million

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.