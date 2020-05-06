UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Air Transport Association Backs Face Mask Use, Opposes In Flight Social Distancing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:01 AM

Int'l Air Transport Association Backs Face Mask Use, Opposes in Flight Social Distancing

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it supports the requirement to wear face masks, but opposes social distancing aboard passenger aircraft that would leave the middle seats empty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it supports the requirement to wear face masks, but opposes social distancing aboard passenger aircraft that would leave the middle seats empty.

"IATA recommends mandatory face-coverings for passengers and masks for crew as one of several actions to reduce the already low risk of contracting COVID-19 on board aircraft," IATA said. "IATA does not recommend restricting the use of the 'middle seat' to create social distancing while onboard aircraft."

The evidence, although limited, suggests that the risk of virus transmission on board aircraft is low even without special measures, IATA said.

In addition, IATA warned that social distancing measures would bring dramatic cost increases to air travel and fundamentally shift the economics of aviation by slashing the "load factor" to 62 percent.

However, IATA said among other measures it supports are temperature screening of passengers, airport workers and travelers; limiting movement within the aircraft cabin during flight; more frequent and deeper cabin cleaning; and simplified catering procedures that lower crew movement and interaction with passengers.

"When proven and available at scale, testing for COVID-19 or immunity passports could also be included as temporary biosecurity measures," IATA added.

Related Topics

Immunity (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

2 hours ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

3 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

3 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

3 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.