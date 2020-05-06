The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it supports the requirement to wear face masks, but opposes social distancing aboard passenger aircraft that would leave the middle seats empty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it supports the requirement to wear face masks, but opposes social distancing aboard passenger aircraft that would leave the middle seats empty.

"IATA recommends mandatory face-coverings for passengers and masks for crew as one of several actions to reduce the already low risk of contracting COVID-19 on board aircraft," IATA said. "IATA does not recommend restricting the use of the 'middle seat' to create social distancing while onboard aircraft."

The evidence, although limited, suggests that the risk of virus transmission on board aircraft is low even without special measures, IATA said.

In addition, IATA warned that social distancing measures would bring dramatic cost increases to air travel and fundamentally shift the economics of aviation by slashing the "load factor" to 62 percent.

However, IATA said among other measures it supports are temperature screening of passengers, airport workers and travelers; limiting movement within the aircraft cabin during flight; more frequent and deeper cabin cleaning; and simplified catering procedures that lower crew movement and interaction with passengers.

"When proven and available at scale, testing for COVID-19 or immunity passports could also be included as temporary biosecurity measures," IATA added.