CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Baghdad's international airport has been subjected to rocket fire, the country's security forces said on Thursday.

"Two rockets fell in the vicinity of the Baghdad international airport, without causing any damage," the security services said in a statement, according to the Iraqi news Agency.

The statement clarified that the rockets had been launched from two sites in the Radwaniyah district in western Baghdad.

The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government facilities and foreign embassies are situated.