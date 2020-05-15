Katherine Seley-Radtke, a prominent medicinal chemist and the president-elect of the International Society for Antiviral Research (ISAR), dispelled concerns over the possible shortages of Remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug for treating COVID-19 patients, which many fear takes too long to produce

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Katherine Seley-Radtke, a prominent medicinal chemist and the president-elect of the International Society for Antiviral Research (ISAR), dispelled concerns over the possible shortages of Remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug for treating COVID-19 patients, which many fear takes too long to produce.

The scientist admits that the drug is indeed difficult and time-consuming to make, but over the past few years, Gilead Sciences, the US biopharmaceutical company that developed Remdesivir, and some other companies have streamlined and optimized the process.

"Once the pandemic hit, they immediately ramped up production, so I do not think there should be any concerns about availability.

In addition, efforts are underway to make other methods of administration for it since it has to be administered by IV [intravenously], so they are looking at making nasal sprays and other options. And Gilead has coordinated with other companies to help production," Seley-Radtke, a professor of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Maryland, said in an interview with Sputnik.

On Thursday, India and Pakistan announced that they would localize the production of Remdesivir through their own generic pharmaceutical companies, adding that this will enable New Delhi and Islamabad to supply the drug to 127 countries.