CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of people arriving in Australia from overseas has fallen by almost 100 percent.

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data released on Tuesday, 19,400 international arrivals were recorded in Australia in May, a 99 percent decline from 2019.

Of those who arrived in the country, 69 percent were citizens of Australia and New Zealand.

The data reflects the collapse in tourism as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there had been 7,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, up from 7,335 on Monday. Nine of the new cases were in Victoria and three in New South Wales (NSW).

The ABS on Tuesday also released labour data, revealing that the number of jobs in Australia increased by 1 percent in May but remained 7.

5 percent lower than in mid-March before strict coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

According to the ABS, Australia's labour market hit its lowest point in the week ending April 18 and has been slowly recovering ever since.

Accommodation and food services, the industry hit hard by COVID-19, had recovery as restrictions began to ease.

"Payroll jobs in the Accommodation and food services industry increased by 5.0 percent through May, but remained 29.1 percent lower than in mid-March," Head of Labour Statistics at the ABS Bjorn Jarvis said in a media release.