Int'l Arrivals In Vietnam Plummet In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:48 PM

Int'l arrivals in Vietnam plummet in 2020

HANOI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Vietnam hosted more than 3.8 million international arrivals in 2020, plunging 78.7 percent against 2019, mainly due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Friday.

Over 96 percent of the arrivals were recorded in the first quarter of the year, the office said.

Foreign visitors entering the country by air accounted for 80.3 percent of the total arrivals, followed by those via road (15.

9 percent) and sea routes (3.8 percent).

Around 73.3 percent of the foreign visitors to Vietnam last year were from Asia, down 80.4 percent year on year. Visitors from Europe and the Americas also went down 69 percent and 75.7 percent respectively.

Specifically, Vietnam received 959,200 Chinese visitors during the year, down 83.5 percent, said the office.

Vietnam received a record number of over 18 million international arrivals in 2019, according to data from the office.

