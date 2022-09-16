UrduPoint.com

Int'l Biathlon Union Upholds Suspension Of Russian, Belarusian Athletes From Competitions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The International Biathlon Union (IBU) Congress on Friday announced its decision to uphold the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until further notice.

"The IBU Congress has adopted the motion submitted by the Executive board to confirm the EB (Executive Board) decision dated 01 March 2022 to not allow participation of any Russian or Belarusian athletes or Officials at its International Events until further notice," the IBU said on Twitter.

The decision was supported by 39 national federations, two voted against it, and five abstained.

In addition, the congress has adopted the motion to suspend the activities of Russian and Belarusian biathlon unions "until they demonstrate their full commitment to supporting and promoting the purposes and principles of the IBU.

" This decision was supported by 40 votes, with one against, four abstentions and one invalid vote.

Biathlon federations of Norway, Poland and Brazil were among those who voted in favor of the suspension, the Russian Biathlon Union spokesperson Sergey Averyanov said on Telegram.

In March, the IBU already suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions under its auspices and the membership of the relevant biathlon unions over Ukrainian conflict. These decisions were made following the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee.

