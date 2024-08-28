Int'l Big Data Expo Opens In SW China
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 07:37 PM
The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024 opened on Wednesday in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, attracting over 21,000 guests and 414 domestic and international companies to participate
GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024 opened on Wednesday in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, attracting over 21,000 guests and 414 domestic and international companies to participate.
"After a decade of development, the expo has emerged as a crucial platform in the country's data field, leading innovation trends, showcasing industry achievements and promoting opening-up and cooperation," Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, said at the opening ceremony.
This year's expo, themed "Smart Digital Technology Shapes Thriving Digital Economy," spans an exhibition area of 60,000 square meters and consists of six main sections.
The expo's participants include domestic industry leaders such as Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and JD.com, as well as 77 overseas companies from over 30 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany and Canada.
The companies will showcase their cutting-edge digital technologies, solutions, and innovative applications across various fields.
Over 90 activities, including 25 industry exchange events, are expected to be held on the sidelines of the expo that will run through Friday.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From World
-
Thousands told to evacuate as 'extremely strong' typhoon nears Japan2 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results2 hours ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights2 hours ago
-
Astronaut carrying flag at Paralympics sends 'powerful message'2 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 3 results2 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics open in blaze of colour2 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics open in City of Light2 hours ago
-
Zelensky says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'2 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 3 results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Juve confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta2 hours ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights3 hours ago
-
PetroSaudi execs get Swiss jail terms over $1.8 bn 1MDB fraud8 hours ago