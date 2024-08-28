Open Menu

Int'l Big Data Expo Opens In SW China

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 07:37 PM

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024 opened on Wednesday in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, attracting over 21,000 guests and 414 domestic and international companies to participate.

"After a decade of development, the expo has emerged as a crucial platform in the country's data field, leading innovation trends, showcasing industry achievements and promoting opening-up and cooperation," Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, said at the opening ceremony.

This year's expo, themed "Smart Digital Technology Shapes Thriving Digital Economy," spans an exhibition area of 60,000 square meters and consists of six main sections.

The expo's participants include domestic industry leaders such as Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and JD.com, as well as 77 overseas companies from over 30 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany and Canada.

The companies will showcase their cutting-edge digital technologies, solutions, and innovative applications across various fields.

Over 90 activities, including 25 industry exchange events, are expected to be held on the sidelines of the expo that will run through Friday.

