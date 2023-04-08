(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) International agencies have never taken any appropriate measures against Ukraine over reported cases of torture of captive soldiers of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova told Sputnik.

"Since the start of the special military operation, we have sent over 320 letters to the UN, the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross), UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) with information on the cases of the Kiev regime's war crimes that we documented.

These include war crimes against prisoners (of war). The answer to them is always formal: 'Thank you for the information, we have note of it.' No proper response measures against Ukraine ever followed," Morozova said.

The ombudswoman's office says that interviews with DPR servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity and forensic data suggest that nearly all of the soldiers were subjected to torture, beatings, and other forms of abuse by Ukraine's armed formations.