Open Menu

Int'l Body Promoting Next-generation Fusion Energy Joins Osaka Expo

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Int'l body promoting next-generation fusion energy joins Osaka expo

OSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A France-based international organization building an experimental nuclear fusion reactor is showcasing the clean energy technology at the World Exposition in Osaka, participating in the international event independently for the first time.

The exhibits of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Organization explain the fusion energy process and the experimental reactor being built in southern France.

While ITER Organization Director General Pietro Barabaschi is scheduled to visit the expo venue, Japan, the host of the six-month event, is highlighting its contribution to the project launched in 2007 to demonstrate the scientific and technological feasibility of fusion energy.

The project to build a demonstration fusion reactor involves China, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States as well as the European Union.

Fusion energy is generated when light atomic nuclei such as those in hydrogen merge to form a heavier nucleus. The byproduct-free energy, which scientists believe is still decades away, is often dubbed "the Sun on Earth" as the nuclear reaction is similar to the process that powers the Sun.

Takayoshi Omae, the ITER Organization's chief strategist, says Japan has been playing a leading role in the project.

"I hope people of the next generation who visit the expo will pick up the baton from the current generation in the pursuit of a society free of conflict over resources," Omae said.

An experiment supporting the ITER project, conducted by a Japanese institute, in 2023 successfully produced a state of plasma in which light elements can fuse and yield energy.

Recent Stories

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

5 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

14 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

14 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

14 hours ago
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

14 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

14 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

14 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

14 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

14 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

14 hours ago

More Stories From World