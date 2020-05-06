UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Civil Aviation Organization Issues New Guidance On COVID-19 Aviation Safety Risks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Int'l Civil Aviation Organization Issues New Guidance on COVID-19 Aviation Safety Risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has issued a new publication with guidance aimed at helping countries to address the aviation safety risks arising due to the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ICAO, the guidance was developed with the support of aviation experts specifically for national aviation regulators and civil aviation authorities.

ICAO Secretary General Fang Liu notes that the pandemic had given birth to new types of challenges for global aviation security and international aviation "has not been immune to these effects."

"ICAO, therefore, considered it essential to provide new guidance in this area as quickly as possible, so that the countries we support can continue to effectively coordinate, collaborate, and communicate to uphold the highest possible levels of aviation safety while they maintain the continuity of critical operations," Fang Liu said as quoted in the press release.

ICAO will hold an interactive webinar to introduce the new guidance on May 14.

The airline industry has been hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic that has grounded domestic and international travel to a halt. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in April that the global financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could cost European airlines as much as $89 billion in lost revenues and put the jobs of nearly 7 million people at risk.

Related Topics

April May Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

37 minutes ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

1 hour ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

1 hour ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.