MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has issued a new publication with guidance aimed at helping countries to address the aviation safety risks arising due to the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ICAO, the guidance was developed with the support of aviation experts specifically for national aviation regulators and civil aviation authorities.

ICAO Secretary General Fang Liu notes that the pandemic had given birth to new types of challenges for global aviation security and international aviation "has not been immune to these effects."

"ICAO, therefore, considered it essential to provide new guidance in this area as quickly as possible, so that the countries we support can continue to effectively coordinate, collaborate, and communicate to uphold the highest possible levels of aviation safety while they maintain the continuity of critical operations," Fang Liu said as quoted in the press release.

ICAO will hold an interactive webinar to introduce the new guidance on May 14.

The airline industry has been hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic that has grounded domestic and international travel to a halt. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in April that the global financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could cost European airlines as much as $89 billion in lost revenues and put the jobs of nearly 7 million people at risk.