UrduPoint.com

Int'l Coalition In Afghanistan Acted Outside UNSC Mandate - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:39 PM

Int'l Coalition in Afghanistan Acted Outside UNSC Mandate - Moscow

The international coalition is responsible for what's happening in Afghanistan as it moved away from requirements of the United Nations Security Council mandate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The international coalition is responsible for what's happening in Afghanistan as it moved away from requirements of the United Nations Security Council mandate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are convinced that it was the Western countries that made the decision directly about the mission [in Afghanistan], the details of the mission and did it absolutely not as envisioned by the mandate of the UN Security Council, and they never reported to the UN Security Council and the international community," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Russia From

Recent Stories

LNG reference against Abbasi adjourned till Sept 8 ..

LNG reference against Abbasi adjourned till Sept 8

40 seconds ago
 Upgradation work on 24 roads being initiated at a ..

Upgradation work on 24 roads being initiated at a cost of Rs 430m

42 seconds ago
 EU Evacuate 17,500 People From Afghanistan - Borre ..

EU Evacuate 17,500 People From Afghanistan - Borrell

45 seconds ago
 50,736 benefited from facilities at Panagah last m ..

50,736 benefited from facilities at Panagah last month

49 seconds ago
 21 Pakistani universities rank among top of world

21 Pakistani universities rank among top of world

5 minutes ago
 Resolving public complaints, government's top pri ..

Resolving public complaints, government's top priority: Babar Awan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.