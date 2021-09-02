(@FahadShabbir)

The international coalition is responsible for what's happening in Afghanistan as it moved away from requirements of the United Nations Security Council mandate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The international coalition is responsible for what's happening in Afghanistan as it moved away from requirements of the United Nations Security Council mandate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are convinced that it was the Western countries that made the decision directly about the mission [in Afghanistan], the details of the mission and did it absolutely not as envisioned by the mandate of the UN Security Council, and they never reported to the UN Security Council and the international community," Zakharova told a briefing.