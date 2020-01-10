UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Coalition Must Continue Counter-Terrorism Operation In Iraq - Maas

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:31 PM

Int'l Coalition Must Continue Counter-Terrorism Operation in Iraq - Maas

The anti-terrorism operation by US-led coalition in Iraq should be continued, as the withdrawal of its troops will only strengthen the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), and will create new security threats in the region and in Europe, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The anti-terrorism operation by US-led coalition in Iraq should be continued, as the withdrawal of its troops will only strengthen the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), and will create new security threats in the region and in Europe, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday.

"We believe that it makes sense to continue the fight against IS in Iraq, and we will urge the Iraqi government to maintain this mandate," Maas told reporters upon arrival at an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the current Iran crisis.

"Ultimately, we will accept any decision that will be made in Baghdad, but I believe that the end of the fight against IS in Iraq will significantly destabilize the country, and open up new opportunities for IS activity so that the threat of terrorist acts will increase not only in Iraq and the region, but also in Europe. We must prevent this," Maas stressed.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Russia Europe Iraq German Baghdad Government

Recent Stories

12 killed, several injured due to blast in Peshawa ..

41 seconds ago

Minister orders for completing development schemes ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Plays Important Role in Libyan Conflict Set ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner kicks off polio campaign in di ..

7 minutes ago

Universities must be connected with communities: V ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.