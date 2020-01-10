The anti-terrorism operation by US-led coalition in Iraq should be continued, as the withdrawal of its troops will only strengthen the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), and will create new security threats in the region and in Europe, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The anti-terrorism operation by US-led coalition in Iraq should be continued, as the withdrawal of its troops will only strengthen the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), and will create new security threats in the region and in Europe, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday.

"We believe that it makes sense to continue the fight against IS in Iraq, and we will urge the Iraqi government to maintain this mandate," Maas told reporters upon arrival at an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the current Iran crisis.

"Ultimately, we will accept any decision that will be made in Baghdad, but I believe that the end of the fight against IS in Iraq will significantly destabilize the country, and open up new opportunities for IS activity so that the threat of terrorist acts will increase not only in Iraq and the region, but also in Europe. We must prevent this," Maas stressed.