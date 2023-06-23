Open Menu

Int'l Coalitions Continues To Violate Syria Deconfliction Protocols - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Int'l Coalitions Continues to Violate Syria Deconfliction Protocols - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The US-led international coalition continues to commit gross violations of deconfliction protocols and of the Air Safety Memorandum in Syria, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"Gross violations of the deconfliction protocols and the bilateral Memorandum on Air Safety in Syria by the US-led so-called international coalition continue. Violations are purposeful and systematic. Over the past day, 18 cases of violations related to the flights of drones and aviation of the coalition were recorded," Gurinov told a briefing.

The Russian military official added that terrorist attacks against Syrian soldiers and civilians have become more frequent.

"Cases of terrorist attacks against the Syrian military and the civilian population have become more frequent. In June, 47 violations of the ceasefire were recorded, of which 24 were only in the past week," Gurinov said, adding that there has been activation of destructive forces that "seek to destabilize the situation in government-controlled areas" of Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia June

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

2 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

3 hours ago
PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

3 hours ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

3 hours ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

3 hours ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

3 hours ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

3 hours ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

3 hours ago

More Stories From World