MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The US-led international coalition continues to commit gross violations of deconfliction protocols and of the Air Safety Memorandum in Syria, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"Gross violations of the deconfliction protocols and the bilateral Memorandum on Air Safety in Syria by the US-led so-called international coalition continue. Violations are purposeful and systematic. Over the past day, 18 cases of violations related to the flights of drones and aviation of the coalition were recorded," Gurinov told a briefing.

The Russian military official added that terrorist attacks against Syrian soldiers and civilians have become more frequent.

"Cases of terrorist attacks against the Syrian military and the civilian population have become more frequent. In June, 47 violations of the ceasefire were recorded, of which 24 were only in the past week," Gurinov said, adding that there has been activation of destructive forces that "seek to destabilize the situation in government-controlled areas" of Syria.