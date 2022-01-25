MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) An international commission will be created to investigate the reasons behind a major in the Central Asian region, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev said on Tuesday.

"This is the first time such a failure has occurred in the power system of Central Asia. It is too early to talk about its causes. An interstate commission will be created to provide answers," Bekmurzaev told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reported power outages in some of their regions. The AKIpress news agency reported, citing sources, that an accident in the interconnected power system of Central Asia could be behind the blackout. The Kazakhstan Electricity Grid operating company, in turn, said that the accident occurred due to an overload of a transit line in Kazakhstan. After a two-hour power outage, a phased restoration of power supply began.