Int'l Committee Of Red Cross Calls For Restraint As Violent Protests Across Iraq Escalate

Fri 04th October 2019

Int'l Committee of Red Cross Calls for Restraint as Violent Protests Across Iraq Escalate

The International Committee of the Red Cross on Friday expressed its concern about the brutal clashes between protesters and security forces throughout Iraq, urging both sides to show restraint

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross on Friday expressed its concern about the brutal clashes between protesters and security forces throughout Iraq, urging both sides to show restraint.

The demonstrations in Baghdad, and several other areas in central and southern Iraq began on Tuesday with protesters demanding economic reforms and an end to corruption. The rallies have turned violent as law enforcement officers tried to suppress them. Over two dozen people have been killed and over 1,200 injured, according to the national human rights watchdog.

"The use of force by security forces must be proportionate to the situation and is an exceptional measure," Katharina Ritz, the head of the ICRC's delegation in Iraq, said in a statement.

The Red Cross was especially worried about use of firearms which, according to the organization, "must only be used as a last resort, and to protect against an imminent threat to life."

On Thursday, the authorities introduced a curfew in Baghdad. The measure was subsequently expanded to the Najaf, Maysan, Dhi Qar, Babylon and Wasit provinces. Border crossings between Iraq and Iran have been closed due to the ongoing rallies.

