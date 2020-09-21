The international community is failing to provide East African countries with the support they need, and the continued imposition of sanctions on nations in the region constitutes an injustice, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's (IGAD) executive secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The international community is failing to provide East African countries with the support they need, and the continued imposition of sanctions on nations in the region constitutes an injustice, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's (IGAD) executive secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, told Sputnik in an interview.

"One of the things that I mentioned to minister Lavrov is the issue of sanctions on some IGAD countries. Four out of eight IGAD member states are under sanctions: Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea. Let's talk about Sudan. Sudan is still now under sanctions because of what has happened before, during the previous regime. This is injustice ... Does Somalia deserve sanctions? No, this is another injustice," Gebeyehu commented.

South Sudan, with its new unity government, also deserves the support of the international community, the IGAD executive secretary stated.

"In South Sudan, more than in any African country, I can tell you all the opposition groups are working under the umbrella of one government. This is very difficult sometimes, not only in Africa. This is a big step forward. Due to noticeable progress made, these countries deserve appreciation, support, not sanctions," Gebeyehu stated.

According to the IGAD executive secretary, the international community's sanctions are preventing East African countries from taking positive steps to bolster productivity and prosperity, adding that nations in the region are attempting to put their message to the United Nations.

"The international community is not acting decisively to support this and because of that our member states are suffering under these sanctions with no reason; because of yesterday's problems they are still facing problems in their respective current contexts.

We are appealing to the international community, we are appealing to the United Nations representing our member states to lift these sanctions. Sanctions are really hampering the positive developments in the region," Gebeyehu added.

The UN Security Council first imposed an arms embargo on Somalia in 1992, and Gebeyehu stated that work is ongoing to stabilize the East African country's domestic political landscape.

"In the current context where Somalia is bracing for elections, we are optimistic about the discussions and the dialogue between the Federal Government and the Federal States. We are encouraging them to reach an agreement, a way forward. We cannot afford if Somalia retracts back to chaos," the IGAD executive secretary remarked, adding that the trading bloc is providing assistance.

Somalia's deputy prime minister Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid was appointed the country's acting prime minister in July following the vote of no confidence against the previous head of government, Hassan Ali Khaire.

In May, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend an arms embargo on South Sudan, and travel bans and financial sanctions on several targeted individuals from the African country were also prolonged. Russia, China, and South Africa abstained from the vote and raised their concerns that sanctions did not assist the peace process.