Int'l Community Must Help Afghanistan Achieve National Reconciliation - Nebenzia

The international community must help Afghanistan reach national reconciliation following the Taliban's (banned in Russia) swift takeover of power on Sunday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Monday

"We believe that the main power players, or the international community rather, must help Afghanistan, they must pull their efforts and this is to assist Afghanistan achieve national reconciliation," Nebenzia said.

