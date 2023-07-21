The international community must combine efforts to make sure that both components of the Black Sea Grain Initiative are implemented simultaneously to resume the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, a member of the Turkish mission to the United Nations, Ceren Ozgur, said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The international community must combine efforts to make sure that both components of the Black Sea Grain Initiative are implemented simultaneously to resume the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, a member of the Turkish mission to the United Nations, Ceren Ozgur, said on Friday.

"The Black Sea Initiative and the memorandum of understanding between the UN and the Russian Federation are crucial for vulnerable people around the world. This is why we need to combine our efforts and find a way to implement the two components of the deals simultaneously," Ozgur said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.