Int'l Community Must Take Steps To Achieve Immediate Cease Fire In Gaza: Spokesperson
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday said that relevant members of the international community need to take substantive measures and make a great effort to achieve an immediate cease-fire to avoid more casualties in Gaza
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday said that relevant members of the international community need to take substantive measures and make a great effort to achieve an immediate cease-fire to avoid more casualties in Gaza.
It has been over five months since the Gaza conflict broke out. The humanitarian situation on the ground has become extremely dire. The struggling "Dar Al-Shifa Hospital" is an epitome of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza,
Lin Jian said during his regular briefing.
He said that currently, the top priority is to achieve an immediate cease-fire, do everything possible to protect civilians, avoid more casualties and ease the humanitarian crisis.
Relevant members of the international community need to take substantive measures and make a great effort to this end, he added. As per media reports, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, now in its 164th day, has killed over 31.7 thousand people and wounded 73.7 thousand others in Palestine.
Yesterday, Israel launched a military operation at Dar Al-Shifa hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza, with Palestinian journalists arrested by Israeli forces during their raid.
Responding to a question about appointment of Mohammad Mustafa as the new Prime Minister of Palestine, the spokesperson said, China congratulates Mohammad Mustafa on taking office as the new Prime Minister of Palestine.
Lin Jian said, any arrangement concerning the future and destiny of Palestine must follow the principle of the Palestinians governing Palestine and fully reflect the Palestinians aspiration.
We support the Palestinian authority in enhancing its authority and effectively controlling all of Palestine's territory, and support all political factions in Palestine in achieving internal reconciliation through consultation and dialogue, he added.
He said, China stands ready to work with all parties to de-escalate the current tensions and bring the Palestinian question back to the right track of the two-State solution.
