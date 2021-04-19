UrduPoint.com
Int'l Community Pays More Attention To Repatriating Kids Stuck In Syria - Russian Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 12:28 PM

The international community has been paying more attention to the issue of repatriation of underage citizens from refugee camps in Syria, which is a good thing because minors who are stuck in a combat zone are particularly subject to pernicious ideological influences, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The international community has been paying more attention to the issue of repatriation of underage citizens from refugee camps in Syria, which is a good thing because minors who are stuck in a combat zone are particularly subject to pernicious ideological influences, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik in an interview.

"Nowadays, the retrieval of children from the in Al-Hawl and Roj refugee camps has become more important on the international arena, after all, we started essentially on our own. There was us, colleagues from Kazakhstan and several other states ... And now the international community pays increasing attention to the fact that children from their states are in refugee camps," Kuznetsova said.

The ombudswoman pointed out that children who find themselves in combat zones may simply be unable to survive while "those who manage to survive will be subjected to horrific ideological deformation."

"By taking those children away we not only save their lives but also break this vicious circle of terrorism," Kuznetsova added.

Russia has been working to identify and repatriate Russian minors who were smuggled to Iraq and Syria by parents with links to terrorist groups since summer 2017. So far, 274 children have been brought home from the middle East, including 122 from Iraq and 152 from Syria.

