KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The international community has put forward ten conditions for continuation of foreign assistance to the Kabul government and the Taliban, acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said Monday.

Earlier in the day, Atmar arrived at the country's lower parliament for hearing on a vote of confidence.

"The international community has offered to the government and the Taliban ten conditions for the continuation of aid. The international community's assistance to Afghanistan will expire in the next two months and there is a possibility that the international community will no longer provide assistance," the foreign minister told the assembly.

He also called for reforms in his ministry and stressed the role of the international community in the peace process.

"Our first goal in foreign policy is to end the war and bring lasting peace to Afghanistan. Afghanistan must have the consensus of the international community to bring peace. Partnership can lead Afghanistan to food security," Atmar said.

The minister also expressed concern over the threat of international terrorism persisting even if peace between the two sides is reached.

The Afghan government is currently involved in the intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban, which are taking place in the Qatari capital of Doha.