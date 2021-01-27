UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Should Facilitate Joint Scientific Research On COVID-19 Variants - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Int'l Community Should Facilitate Joint Scientific Research on COVID-19 Variants - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The international community should facilitate joint scientific research on the new strains of COVID-19 that have appeared over recent months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

"Several variants of this dangerous disease, as is known, have appeared recently.

The international community should create the conditions for scientists and specialists to work together to understand why and how mutations of, for example, the coronavirus occur, and how the strains differ from one another," Putin said in an online address delivered to the World Economic Forum.

New highly infectious COVID-19 variants have been discovered in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil over recent weeks, raising fears over vaccine efficacy. 

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Brazil United Kingdom South Africa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of â€“court settlement for release ..

17 minutes ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

6 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

6 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

7 minutes ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Heated Conflicts, This Could M ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.