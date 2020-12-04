UrduPoint.com
Int'l Community Should Help Libya Find Compromise Without Imposing Decisions - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:12 PM

The international community should help Libya find a compromise without imposing any decision or favoring any one party, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The international community should help Libya find a compromise without imposing any decision or favoring any one party, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The movement on the political track is stalled. Recent meetings have not led to the progress that everyone had hoped for.

The main task at this stage is to help Libyans overcome their distrust and find compromise without trying to impose ready-made recipes from outside or prioritize one of the Libyan parties," Lavrov said in his online address to the Rome Med 2020 conference.

Libya has been in a state of a turmoil for years as rival forces are struggling for power.

