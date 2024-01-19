Open Menu

Int'l Conference Held To Boost Dialogue Among Civilizations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Int'l conference held to boost dialogue among civilizations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The international "Decoding Zhonghua" conference was held in Beijing on Wednesday, gathering guests from home and abroad to explore new paths to boost exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

With the theme of "Pursuing the harmonious coexistence of civilizations through dialogue," the conference saw participants engage in discussions on topics such as the relationship between modern Chinese civilization and the shared values of humanity.

The conference was organized by China Ethnic news, the academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, and the China International Public Relations Association.

Related Topics

World China Beijing From

Recent Stories

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

12 minutes ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

23 minutes ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

33 minutes ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

20 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

20 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

22 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

24 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From World