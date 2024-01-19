BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The international "Decoding Zhonghua" conference was held in Beijing on Wednesday, gathering guests from home and abroad to explore new paths to boost exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

With the theme of "Pursuing the harmonious coexistence of civilizations through dialogue," the conference saw participants engage in discussions on topics such as the relationship between modern Chinese civilization and the shared values of humanity.

The conference was organized by China Ethnic news, the academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, and the China International Public Relations Association.