- Home
- World
- Int’l Conference of Judicial Training 2024 in Riyadh concludes with extensive expert participation
Int’l Conference Of Judicial Training 2024 In Riyadh Concludes With Extensive Expert Participation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The International Conference on Judicial Training 2024 concluded in Riyadh, featuring the participation of more than 600 specialists, along with 45 international speakers and experts.
Under the theme "The future of judicial training in the age of digital transformation," the two-day conference discussed key topics, including the future of judicial training amid the impact of digital transformation. It also discussed the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in judicial and legal training, and effective impact assessment of training.
During the launch of the conference, Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani said the Kingdom has witnessed unprecedented developmental progress in all fields, including the judicial sector, since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030. He commended the vision launch as per the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Al-Samaani said the Ministry of Justice has worked to enhance objective quality in legal aspects to improve the efficiency of the judicial system. One of the most important tools and means the ministry has sought to develop are training, qualification, and knowledge management in the field of justice, aiming to achieve justice in its best form, he noted.
The minister highlighted training and qualification as essential for achieving justice, causing the Judicial Training Center to continuously work on qualifying individuals in the judicial and legal system. Through intensive coordination with partners in all sectors, the center aims to provide the best levels of training and qualification for trainees in this field.
The conference aimed at developing judicial and legal training in the Kingdom and keep pace with the latest modern technologies. It reviewed prominent international experiences and practices related to digital judicial and legal training as well as modern trends in improving the justice training and qualification system.
The conference saw a broad participation of prominent international judicial and legal organizations and institutions, including the International Association for Court Administration (IACA), the International Organization for Judicial Training (IOJT), the National Center for State Courts (NCSC), the Federal Judicial Center (FJC), the Bolch Judicial Institute, and the Spanish Judicial school. Numerous countries were represented during the event, including the United States, Brazil, Spain, Canada, England, and Argentina.
Recent Stories
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'
More Stories From World
-
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours2 minutes ago
-
Kenya sanctuaries toil to save birds of prey from extinction2 minutes ago
-
China completes 4-tier disaster risk evaluation via national survey2 minutes ago
-
Saudi International Furniture and Decor exhibition launches in Jeddah12 minutes ago
-
KFU ranks among top International universities in 5 scientific fields12 minutes ago
-
North Korea tested rocket engine last month: Report22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fatemi arrive in Beijing, China on three-day visit22 minutes ago
-
Rubbish, climate change help boost Portugal's white stork numbers22 minutes ago
-
Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" continues to top Chinese box office32 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's wildlife at risk from overgrazing1 hour ago
-
150,000 people expected as Olympic flame arrives in France1 hour ago
-
Pakistani beef promoted in Pakistan National Pavilion to tap China's market2 hours ago