Int’l Conference Of Judicial Training 2024 In Riyadh Concludes With Extensive Expert Participation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The International Conference on Judicial Training 2024 concluded in Riyadh, featuring the participation of more than 600 specialists, along with 45 international speakers and experts.

Under the theme "The future of judicial training in the age of digital transformation," the two-day conference discussed key topics, including the future of judicial training amid the impact of digital transformation. It also discussed the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in judicial and legal training, and effective impact assessment of training.

During the launch of the conference, Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani said the Kingdom has witnessed unprecedented developmental progress in all fields, including the judicial sector, since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030. He commended the vision launch as per the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Samaani said the Ministry of Justice has worked to enhance objective quality in legal aspects to improve the efficiency of the judicial system. One of the most important tools and means the ministry has sought to develop are training, qualification, and knowledge management in the field of justice, aiming to achieve justice in its best form, he noted.

The minister highlighted training and qualification as essential for achieving justice, causing the Judicial Training Center to continuously work on qualifying individuals in the judicial and legal system. Through intensive coordination with partners in all sectors, the center aims to provide the best levels of training and qualification for trainees in this field.

The conference aimed at developing judicial and legal training in the Kingdom and keep pace with the latest modern technologies. It reviewed prominent international experiences and practices related to digital judicial and legal training as well as modern trends in improving the justice training and qualification system.

The conference saw a broad participation of prominent international judicial and legal organizations and institutions, including the International Association for Court Administration (IACA), the International Organization for Judicial Training (IOJT), the National Center for State Courts (NCSC), the Federal Judicial Center (FJC), the Bolch Judicial Institute, and the Spanish Judicial school. Numerous countries were represented during the event, including the United States, Brazil, Spain, Canada, England, and Argentina.

