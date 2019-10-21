UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Conference Of Silk Road Forensic Consortium Opens In SW China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Int'l conference of Silk Road Forensic Consortium opens in SW China

The 4th Conference of the Silk Road Forensic Consortium (SRFC) kicked off Sunday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The 4th Conference of the Silk Road Forensic Consortium (SRFC) kicked off Sunday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

More than 160 scientists, researchers and scholars are expected to exchange ideas and share experience in forensic sciences, and promote exchanges and cooperation in the field among countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

The event will become a bridge to promote exchanges among world experts in forensic sciences, said Ruan Chaoqi, deputy director of the provincial science and technology department.

Established in 2016, the consortium now has more than 130 members representing 56 organizations from 30 countries, including universities, academic and non-academic institutes, associations, enterprises and individuals.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange China Road Kunming Sunday 2016 Event From Share Silk Road

Recent Stories

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

1 minute ago

Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with th ..

17 minutes ago

Rupee stands stable against Dollar

10 minutes ago

Patients' miseries go high due to doctors's protes ..

25 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai encapsulates desire for optimism i ..

31 minutes ago

High interest rates pushing industrial sector to g ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.