KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The 4th Conference of the Silk Road Forensic Consortium (SRFC) kicked off Sunday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

More than 160 scientists, researchers and scholars are expected to exchange ideas and share experience in forensic sciences, and promote exchanges and cooperation in the field among countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

The event will become a bridge to promote exchanges among world experts in forensic sciences, said Ruan Chaoqi, deputy director of the provincial science and technology department.

Established in 2016, the consortium now has more than 130 members representing 56 organizations from 30 countries, including universities, academic and non-academic institutes, associations, enterprises and individuals.