MIRPUR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) The first three-day International Conference on Modern Trends in Social and Management Sciences Research will begin in Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday (November 16), under the auspices of the University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir, it was officially Friday said.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, who is also Chancellor of the state-run universities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will inaugurate the grand global moot being hosted in order to get solutions of problems in the field of social and management sciences, Bilal Rasheed, Head of Media Wing of the University of Kotli told APP on Friday.

"Economics, business Management, education, Law, Kashmir Issue, Human Rise, Law, Climate Change and how to get maximum benefit from China Pakistan Economic Corridor will also come in discussion in the conference", he added.

Besides the chief guest � President of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Chancellor of the Varsity Sardar Masood Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prof Dr Syed Dilnawaz Ahmed Gardezi, Chief Organizer Prof Dr Muhammad Maroof Khan, Organizer Prof Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sajid, Patrick Hanks, Professor of Lexicography, United Kingdom, Catherine Constantinides, Enviro-Activist South Africa, Mazar Ali Khan, Civil Judge from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Samia Raheel Qazi Member National Assembly, Senator Barrister M Ali Saif, Tahir Hijazi, Vice Chancellor, MY Islamabad, Anwar Ali Shah, Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Dadoo Campus and Dr Faiz Muhammad Sheikh (SZABAC-Dokri Larkana) will address the conference being the key-note speakers, besides others.