Int'l Conference On Providing Legal Aid To Ukraine To Be Held On July 14 - Ukrainian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Ukrainian ambassador to the Netherlands Maksym Kononenko said on Tuesday that the Hague will host an international conference on July 14 involving 20 foreign ministers and judiciary to ensure legal justice in Ukraine and render Kiev practical assistance, while not specifying which states are intending to join the event.

"Representatives of numerous states, international organizations and judicial bodies will gather on July 14 in the Hague to deliberate on which practical assistance Ukraine needs," Kononenko told Ukrainian media portal Ukrinform.

The conference will serve as a milestone in Ukraine's struggle on the legal front, since more than 20 foreign ministers, ministers of justice and attorneys general from various countries have already confirmed their participation, the diplomat said.

"Today we are seeing a lot of goodwill, we are seeing a lot of good intentions, everyone is claiming that they stand ready to help Ukraine.

But when it comes to the matter, not many nations are willing to send their experts or provide equipment to work on the ground, France, the Netherlands," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that a mission of the French police and health services of the French armed forces, representatives of the International Criminal Court prosecutor's office, as well as forensic experts from Slovakia are already working in Ukraine. Furthermore, Austria and Ukraine have signed a memorandum on joint investigation of war crimes.

On March 7, the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague initiated hearings on a lawsuit filed by Ukraine, which demanded "provisional measures" to cease the Russian military operation. On March 16, the ICJ ruled that Moscow must "immediately suspend" the military operation in Ukraine.

