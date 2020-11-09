UrduPoint.com
Int'l Conference On Return Of Syrian Refugees 1st Step Toward Humanitarian Relief - Assad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The upcoming International Conference on Refugees Return is the first step toward solving the humanitarian crisis associated with the return of Syrian refugees home after almost a decade of war, Syria's President Bashar Assad said on Monday.

Assad delivered the comment during a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The issue of refugees is a humanitarian issue for us, for you, and for many states, but for us, it is a national issue and the International Conference on Refugees Return is just the beginning of solving this humanitarian issue," Assad said, as quoted by the Syrian state news agency SANA.

After communications with the countries hosting Syrian refugees, it is evident to Damascus that majority of them are eager to return home, now that the government forces have liberated a large swath of the country's territory from terrorists. Additionally, the Syrian government has started providing certain benefits and put together other facilities encouraging the refugees' return, Assad said.

At the same time, it is very difficult for Syria to address the Primary needs of refugees while it remains under international blockade, according to the president.

"We have high hopes for this conference and expect some practical outcomes," Assad said, adding that Damascus "appreciates the interest of other countries to participate in the conference and hopes that it will produce an opportunity to ease the current economic embargo or break it through common efforts in order to create the necessary conditions for the return of refugees."

The two-day conference is scheduled to be hosted by Damascus from November 11-12, with Russia as its co-chair.

More than 5.6 million people have fled Syria since 2011, when the war began, and more than 6.6 million were displaced internally due to the fighting and terrorism, according to the UN Refugee Agency. The agency, which itself is a strong advocate of the restoration of peaceful life and return of Syrian refugees, has received an invitation to attend the Damascus conference.

